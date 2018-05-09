Dundee video firm zooms in on expansion

A Scots businessman behind a video production venture has become the first graduate of a Dundee business growth scheme to win a place on Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneur Accelerator programme.

James Williamson, managing director of Dundee-based motion and video marketing company Moovii, has been working in TV, film and animation production for agencies and brands around the world since 2001 and aims to make his business the “number one video partner for brands and agencies globally”.

He won a place as an “acorn” in the first Dundee cohort of the Acorn Enterprise accelerator programme last September and has now won one of the places in the latest tranche of RBS’s Entrepreneur Accelerator programme, based at its Edinburgh Hub.

Williamson said: “I’m delighted to be able to build on the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills I gained on the Dundee Acorn Enterprise programme. I already have some exciting plans.”