Dundee’s Powercases on a charge with initial sales order

A Dundee-based start-up selling advanced rechargeable power packs has secured a substantial five-figure order as its first deal.

Powercases (Scotland) is the European arm of the Canadian Powercases brand, which since 2012 has created state-of-the-art lithium-Ion rechargeable packs and cases for devices such as phones and laptops as well as jump-starters for cars, motorcycles and boats.

The start-up, headed by sales coach Peter Waggott, has now closed its first deal – a distributor agreement and substantial five-figure order for three products with Staples Solutions UK. Powercases expects the relationship to grow into a seven-figure revenue stream over the next 12 months.

Waggott’s sales and management coaching company, Vertical Motives, will also offer sales and management training to Staples customers.

He said: “We’re naturally delighted our first European customer is the region’s biggest supplier of workplace products, services and solutions.

“In today’s work environment having power on demand to stay connected is crucial. Powercases products allow people to stay connected wherever they are.

“We’re also looking to work with other trusted brands and expect to be in a position to announce agreements with major names in their sectors in the coming months.”

David Robertson, technology solutions manager at Staples Solutions, added: “The Staples and Powercases partnership provides a great opportunity to introduce innovative charging solutions to Staples UK business and consumer customers.”

Waggott was approached by Powercases to open its European arm because he worked for four years from 2010 with its co-owner and managing partner, Taylor Angus, at Wakefield Castrol Canada.