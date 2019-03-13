Dundee developer to double staff after video game deal

Dundee game developer Tag Games is aiming to double its headcount after partnering with an animation technology firm for a “genre-defining” project.

Tag will team up with NaturalMotion – part of US gaming giant Zynga – to support the development of racing game CSR2, which has been installed more than 73 million times since its initial release in 2016.

As a result of securing the CSR2 deal, along with further projects soon to be announced, the Dundee firm is launching a recruitment drive to grow its 30-strong team to 60 in 2019.

Chief executive Marc Williamson said: “CSR2 is a well-established, genre-defining game. It’s an incredible opportunity for Tag to work on such a successful [intellectual property].”

The announcement came on the same day as the Princeton Review ranked undergraduate video game degrees at Abertay University as the best in Europe for a fifth consecutive year, highlighting the depth of the region’s tech industry.