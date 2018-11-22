Digital tech firm Incremental Group to double workforce with funding boost

Glasgow-based digital technology company Incremental Group has secured a seven-figure cash injection to create 110 highly-skilled jobs, roughly doubling its workforce, as it targets 500 such posts across the UK.

The firm has netted the £1.2 million regional selective assistance (RSA) grant, and follows an initial £500,000 RSA grant in January last year that helped create about 50 jobs.

The business officially launched in November 2016 and now has 120 people across its five UK locations – Glasgow, Inverurie, Northwich, Manchester and London – while its clients include Aberdeen City Council, Shelter, Aggreko, Harbro, Scottish Leather Group and Total.

From its current headcount and revenue run rate of £13m, Incremental is targeting more than 500 highly skilled jobs across the UK and revenues of more than £60m by 2022. This year, it opened a flagship office at The Garment Factory in Glasgow, launched a Manchester site, and won a series of new customers across the public and commercial sectors.

Neil Logan, Incremental Group’s chief executive and co-founder, said the firm is experiencing an “exciting” growth phase, with the grant boosting the workforce to keep pace with its trajectory. “We have created a modern, diverse workplace at Incremental, supporting a range of organisations across the UK around digital transformation.”

Also commenting was Rhona Allison, Scottish Enterprise director of economic development, who said the organisation has worked with Incremental journey from pre-start through growth stages “and it’s a real pleasure to see the company reach this milestone and create another 110 high-value jobs in Glasgow”.

She added: “This is a company with a strong focus on building a culture and structure which supports its rapid growth ambitions, and we look forward to supporting the Incremental team as they enter the next chapter in their growth journey.”

And Scottish economy secretary Derek Mackay said: “Companies like Incremental are vital to the success of the Scottish economy. The fact that [it] has come such a long way is testament both to the ambition and leadership of the company and to the network of support provided by our enterprise agencies.

“I look forward to seeing Incremental go from strength to strength in pursuit of its growth ambitions.”

The business is also investing £250,000 in the transformation of its Inverurie office, with the investment to create capacity to deliver a 30 per cent increase in the number of digital technology jobs in the town.