Deal duo for Glasgow outsourcing firm

A Glasgow-based outsourcing company with clients including Aegon and Moonpig has snapped up call centre divisions of two business services providers, bringing its total headcount to more than 3,000.

Kura said it is now the UK’s largest firm of its kind after the acquisitions from Rotherham-based business-to-business services provider Parseq, and Irvine-headquartered management consultant Stellar Europe.

They have grown Kura’s total headcount from some 2,000 to exceed 3,000.

Although the cost of the acquisitions remains undisclosed, Parseq said the deal created “significant value” for its shareholders.

Kura now operates from a total of seven locations across the UK, having taken on additional contact centres in Glasgow, Sunderland and Hellaby in Yorkshire as part of the most recent deals.

Together with an international site in South Africa and its software business Inisoft, the company will provide services and solutions to more than 50 clients, including blue-chip brands such as EDF and British Gas.

Brian Bannatyne, Kura chief executive, said he was “delighted” with the expansion. He said: “We are working hard to deliver our vision of being unrivalled in developing people and our new employees will have a big part to play in this.

“With these acquisitions we have significantly increased our scale and capability whilst still retaining the close relationships, flexibility and innovation that our clients need. We will now be focused on integrating everyone into the Kura culture.”

Kura said recently as it unveiled a partnership with Trident Investments to launch a Durban-based venture that it has grown 40 per cent year on year with sales now approaching £45 million.

It also said it had secured a “string of successes” over the previous 12 months.