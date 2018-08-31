Data firm DataVita to create 50 tech jobs

A Lanarkshire-based data centre provider is set to create up to 50 jobs after securing more than £4 million in funding.

DataVita announced it will receive £4.6m investment from its long-term banking partner Santander Corporate and Commercial, enabling it to expand its offering and hire additional staff.

The company said the majority of vacancies will be in the technology sector, with a mix of entry-level and more experienced position. It is looking to recruit for the new positions over the coming 18 months.

DataVita plans to use some 50 per cent of the investment to expand its staff and the remainder to support its growing services.

The company operates what it describes as “Scotland’s largest and most advanced” purpose-built co-location facility, which has capacity for more than 2,000 racks, the framework designed to house servers and other computing equipment. The facility is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Danny Quinn, MD at DataVita, said: “Our data centre has been developed to meet the requirements of the thriving Scottish IT industry and, in a short period of time, more and more customers are recognising us as the market leader in technology services.

“This latest round of investment from Santander allows us to accelerate our growth with the creation of up to 50 technical jobs and new innovative services.”

Cameron McNair, relationship director at Santander Corporate and Commercial, said: “DataVita is not only at the forefront of the tech sector but also a great asset for the local economy, for Scotland and the UK, and is well placed to capitalise further on the growing business need for such hybrid IT services.”

In July, DataVita joined the UK government’s G-Cloud 10 Framework, allowing public sector organisations to access the firm’s services.