Cyber security specialist ZoneFox to partner with fellow Scots outfit

ZoneFox, the Edinburgh-based cyber security specialist, has pushed into the “incident response” market after agreeing a partnership deal with another Scots firm.

The tie-up will enable 7 Elements, an IT security testing consultancy based in Linlithgow, to enhance its cyber attack response service, while also supporting clients post-incident by enabling them to “monitor, manage and minimise” ongoing risk.

Jamie Graves, chief executive of ZoneFox, which was spun out of Edinburgh Napier University. Picture: Contributed

At the point of incident, 7 Elements will deploy the ZoneFox technology to improve situational awareness. The platform will quickly flag to the team if the incident is a diversion tactic for a more serious attack somewhere else on a corporate network.

Jamie Graves, chief executive of ZoneFox, which was spun out of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Through our work with clients it is becoming increasingly clear that the majority are now using the platform as a cornerstone of their incident response strategy.

“The data and evidence the platform delivers to the business makes it easy to pinpoint vulnerabilities and devise a remediation plan. We’re delighted to be working with 7 Elements and this is definitely an area of the business we will be looking to grow.”

The firm’s platform monitors user behaviour and data movement both on and off a network, alerting users to any malicious or anomalous behaviour. It will help 7 Elements to identify the source of incidents, such as ransomware, in minutes.

Dave Stubley, chief executive of 7 Elements, said: “When an incident happens, clients depend on us to investigate it as soon as possible. We have to be thorough and evidence-based because there is a lot at stake.

“The ZoneFox platform will enable us to garner more insights and data around an incident, so that we have complete situational awareness. In return we can effectively rate the severity of the incident, understand if it is contained or identify if the rest of the estate is compromised.

“Cybercriminals are constantly morphing and evolving their tactics. ZoneFox will be a powerful tool in our arsenal as we look to provide clients with the highest levels of assurance.”

ZoneFox was recently signed up by an online gaming and gambling software supplier whose clients include Mecca Bingo, Pink Casino and BetUK.

ZoneFox’s platform tackling insider threats has been deployed by Bede Gaming to enhance how it protects its intellectual property, data and staff.