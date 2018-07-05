Cyber firm expands and eyes further growth in EU

A Scottish cyber security company has expanded into new Edinburgh and London offices as it eyes international growth opportunities.

Assure APM has more than doubled the size of its team in the past year and has plans to make further hires in the near future.

Following on from this, the cyber security and IT monitoring firm also appointed John Waddell as its new chairman.

Waddell has formerly worked as an executive at business angel syndicate Archangels, transport company Christian Salvesen and merchant bank Noble Grossart.

To accommodate its increase in staff, the Edinburgh-based firm has relocated to a larger office in the Scottish capital and has launched a new London office.

The company is also intending to open a further office in Frankfurt as part of its European growth strategy, citing the city as a major banking hub that is easily accessible from Scotland.

However, a timeframe for opening the German base is still to be decided, as it is dependent on the outcome of the UK’s Brexit arrangement with the European Union.

Incoming chairman Waddell said: “It is great to be joining an exciting, ambitious and innovative young company at this stage in its growth and I am looking forward to helping the team achieve the success they deserve.”

Assure founder and CEO Doug More said: “John has a long and successful career in guiding and advising companies.

“We are very much looking forward to him bringing his experience and leadership skills to bear here as we continue to expand.

“We are also very pleased to be moving to our larger premises in Rutland Square as we were quickly outgrowing our previous office.

“Additionally, we’ve opened a new office in London. This will give us a base for our work south of the border as we continue to grow and work on new business in the area.

“In the coming months we are looking to further increase our client base and create more jobs.”

Initially the company will be hiring for IT-related vacancies, particularly in the field of cyber security, but it is looking to bring office functions in house as it continues to grow.

More said: “We are looking to take on four to eight new staff in the coming 12 months.

“We are particularly keen to take on graduates so that they can develop their careers locally.”

Assure has enjoyed a successful year to date, experiencing increased turnover as well as a 40 per cent rise in repeat revenue during the past 12 months.

The company launched in 2015 and its services have been used by a range of organisations across the public and private sectors.