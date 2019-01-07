Creative agency Beatnik opens Scots base

Have your say

A digital agency with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne is expanding into Scotland with a new office in Edinburgh.

Creative web agency Beatnik Studio is growing its UK operations with the launch of its first office north of the Border, in the capital’s New Town.

The business said its expansion is the next phase of its “organic evolution” and comes on the back of an “exciting year” which saw Beatnik report significant growth and secure a host of key client wins.

These include 3D surveying, drone and photogrametry company The 360 Group, TV chef Matei Baran and human resources specialist DUO Global Consulting.

Beatnik provides branding and web, print and graphic design services for organisations working in the hospitality, arts, science and pharmaceuticals sectors throughout the UK.

Its Scottish base is located at Hudson House on Albany Street.

Founder and creative director David Haigh said the Scottish addition would help Beatnik to secure new clients.

He said: “Launching our Edinburgh office is the next step in the organic evolution, allowing us to attract clients in the heart of this creative hub.

“I’m excited to expand our talented team in a thriving city alongside businesses who are having global impact.

“Our clients span the UK and it makes sense to expand our physical and visible presence into Scotland. Edinburgh is a vibrant city with a strong business community.

“The new base will allow Beatnik to continue to deliver exceptional work for our clients when it comes to branding, online (Shopify and Wordpress) and offline sales and marketing channels.

“We pride ourselves on delivering exceptionally high level of service and we aim to become long-term partners with our clients, not just a one-off service provider in the city.”