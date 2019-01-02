Communicare247 helps young carers to take a break

Digital telecare specialist Communicare247 is teaming up with a charity to help support young people across Scotland with caregiving responsibilities.

The healthtech business, which provides monitoring services to support in-home care, has partnered with Carers Trust Scotland to provide a weekend break for 30 young carers at a Dunoon holiday park in February.

The event, which is coordinated by Carers Trust Scotland and the Scottish Young Carers Services Alliance, will see the youngsters sail from Gourock to the Hunters Quay Holiday Village, a resort belonging to the Argyll Holidays group.

The resort offers luxury caravan accommodation, a leisure complex with pool and sauna facilities, as well as a fitness centre and dance studio.

The initiative is part of a charity support campaign launched by Communicare247 and its sister company Safe Shores Monitoring to celebrate 20 years in business. Other charities supported by the campaign include Carr Gomm, Help for Heroes and Poppyscotland.

Communicare247 is based in Glasgow with an alarm receiving centre in Dunoon, where the firm was established.

Founder and chief executive Tom Morton said: “We take our hats off to these young people who give so much to help others, and we wanted to help them. By giving them the chance to have some fun and relaxation in our home town of Dunoon, we hope that it goes some way in helping them feel valued for the sacrifices they make year-round to support others.

“We wanted to do this to celebrate that for 20 years we have been helping employers, and more recently carers, through Communicare247 with ensuring the security and safety of people either in the workplace or at home.”

Louise Morgan, director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Carers Trust Scotland, said: “These children dedicate their lives to helping their loved ones and are often desperate for a break from their duties and to have a bit of fun – that’s why young carer respite services like this are such a lifeline for them.

“We welcome the support of organisations like Communicare247 to help make it happen each year.”