Commsworld buys capital IT business

Telecoms group Commsworld has acquired ECS, previously known as Edinburgh Computer Services, in a move branded as a “significant step forward” for both businesses.

ECS, which has been renamed Essential Cloud Solutions, was launched in 1991 and has a 19-strong team. There will be no staff losses as a result of the takeover, the value of which has not been disclosed.

Ricky Nicol, chief executive of Commsworld, said: “This is a real game changer for both organisations and offers a host of exciting opportunities.

“The acquisition comes from a constant demand from clients for fully integrated digital solutions and means we are taking these cloud solutions and IT skills to our client base.

“This development further enhances our ‘partner channel’ offering as it expands the range of services we provide.”

The move takes Commsworld’s headcount to more than 100 and will help it deliver revenues “well in excess of” £20 million in 2018. The acquisition also “opens up new opportunities for further business growth”, Commsworld noted.

Willie Fairhurst, managing director at ECS, said: “With more than 27 years’ experience in Scotland’s digital sector, we of course knew Commsworld’s work well and indeed have a number of mutual clients.

“The deal means that our accreditations are brought across to Commsworld to enhance its expertise, while our existing customers will be introduced to the fantastic services they offer.

“I’m excited that we’ll now be able to bring top level security, that was previously only available to massive companies, to much smaller Scottish businesses who also require to keep data safe.”

ECS has built up a string of clients including household names particularly from the recruitment and hospitality sectors and provides its services throughout Scotland.

Commsworld was founded in 1994 and has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. It supports thousands of organisations, in both the public and private sectors, with their internet, data and voice communications.

The firm also bills itself as Scotland’s largest indigenous “next generation network” operator and internet service provider (ISP).

Last month, Commsworld beefed up its board with two business heavyweights as it gears up for further expansion.

The group said former senior vice president of Atos and chief executive of Capita Scotland, Steve Langmead, was joining as a non-executive director in an “outward-looking role”.

He will be joined in a similar capacity by John Bennett, a director with European equities at Janus Henderson Investors and a non-executive director with Rangers Football Club.

News of the twin appointments came just days after Commsworld reported record revenues of more than £15m for 2017.

The firm’s work on a seven-year Glasgow City Council contract, announced in early 2018, will see it play a major role in transforming the city into one of the world’s most digitally advanced. It will deliver a “greatly enhanced” wide area network of ultra-fast pure-fibre connectivity.