CodeClan pushes button on revamped partner programme

Edinburgh-based digital skills academy CodeClan has relaunched its partner programme with a focus on innovation and a “growth mindset”.

The programme, which currently consists of 228 Scottish businesses, offers partners the opportunity to recruit from a pool of professionals who have “life skills, cultural awareness, and who are ready to make a difference to employer’s businesses”.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, chief executive of CodeClan, said: “In digital technology, the one constant is change.

“In the three years since CodeClan was founded, we too have changed and evolved, primarily through listening to and understanding our partners and the challenges they face.”

Scott McKeand, technical product and platform manager at fintech company Castlight, which is one of CodeClan’s partners, said: “We found it really difficult to hire developers with the skills and experience using technologies that we were using on our tech stack.

“With CodeClan, we found that there were students available who had been working in the technologies that we were wanting to work in, as well as having that grounding of having worked in a workplace before.

“So, the students have come in, settled in immediately and are a great part of our team.”