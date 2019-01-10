Cloud computing firm PodFather relocates base

Cloud software specialist PodFather has committed its future to west Edinburgh by opening new headquarters as it looks to expand its operation and “significantly” boost headcount in 2019.

The firm has relocated from its South Gyle base after a period of high growth meant it needed more space to grow. It settled on nearby Haston House, leasing about 8,300 square feet of second-floor office space in a ten-year agreement.

The deal will allow the company, which has 48 staff in both sales and technical development roles, to grow its headcount by about 50 per cent. It is also actively recruiting for a number of roles.

PodFather started life as an electronic proof of delivery (or “ePOD”) tool, and now offers customers various functions designed to replace paper processes with a digital application, including planning and safety compliance to earthworks ticketing and tracking waste.

Its services have been used by clients on major projects including Crossrail, Borders Railway, Glasgow’s Shieldhall Tunnel and the M25 motorway-widening scheme. Furthermore, its clients across the UK and Ireland including BAE Systems, Bam Nuttall, Berry Bros & Rudd, Igloo Thermo Logistics, Nationwide Window Cleaning, Oxfam, Rico Logistics, United Utilities and Vinci Construction.

Managing partner Colin McCreadie said: “Haston House will give us flexibility for growth. We have significantly added to our team in the past year and this will continue across 2019.

“Our client base, particularly across the construction, food and drink and general logistics sectors, continues to flourish and reflecting this, we need to ensure our own office environment is geared up with the capacity and space to provide the very best working environment for our people.”

Property consultants JLL acted on behalf of landlord Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust while FT Linden acted on behalf of PodFather.

Meanwhile, fellow cloud computing firm Brightsolid has started the year by appointing a chief executive and chief technology officer.

The Dundee-based firm, part of publisher DC Thomson, said Elaine Maddison will fill the chief executive post and Bryan Lambe will become chief technology officer.

It comes after Elaine Van Der Berg stepped down from the chief executive role last year after six months.

Maddison will lead the ongoing transformation of Brightsolid’s technology and service delivery offerings, and has spent 20 years in the UK financial services industry with experience across disciplines including IT, operations, risk management, strategy and merger and acquisitions.

Lambe joins Brightsolid, whose clients include Alliance Trust Savings, Aberdeen City Council, and Total, after 12 years of working for Microsoft’s Middle East and Africa operations.

Brightsolid executive chairman David Thomson said: “Elaine’s vision, strategy and execution track record, supplemented by Bryan’s technology expertise, are exactly what Brightsolid needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more impactful and exciting than our last.”