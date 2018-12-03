ClassForKids nets football star’s academy as latest client

ClassForKids, the Glasgow-based booking and management system provider, now counts an academy run by Premier League footballer Marc Albrighton among its clients.

The Marc Albrighton Centre of Development, which runs ten different clubs across Staffordshire, teamed up with the tech firm to speed up its processes for parents reserving and paying for sessions, as well as its own financial management.

Coach Conor Fulford, who founded the academy three years ago with brother-in-law and Leicester City player Albrighton, said: “With the ClassForKids system now in place, we’ve saved around ten hours per week on admin and life is so much easier for parents wanting to book onto the sessions.

“It’s a great feeling to know we can finally focus on what is important, the children we teach and the future of the club.”

ClassForKids expanded into the New Zealand and Australian markets earlier this year and plans to launch in the US and Asia in the near future.

Chief executive Nikki Th’ng said: “Using our platform, parents are able to quickly identify availability of spaces at the academy as well as book and pay at the click of a button, while on the move if they wish. We are very proud to be working with the Marc Albrighton Football Academy and fully support the fantastic work they do with many young children today.”