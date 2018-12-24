Capital tech start-up runs trial to boost staff wellbeing

An Edinburgh-based health and wellbeing start-up has hailed the completion of a trial aimed at improving the mental and physical health of employees at a wind farm operator.

Better Humans Technology ran the initiative, which it claims uses the “latest developments in neuroscience, motor imagery, visualisation and brain training”, at Deutsche Windtechnik’s UK headquarters, also in the Scottish capital.

Nicole Donaldson, Deutsche Windtechnik HR manager, said the firm gained “invaluable insights” from the experience, which it would use to develop its strategy.

The trial, based on Better Human’s Reach programme, aimed to help employees become happier and healthier, while boosting productivity and improving focus.

It also attempted to reduce short and long-term absenteeism by lowering the risk of health issues and speeding up recovery from injury.

Better Humans said this contributes to “higher engagement and retention rates and, ultimately, a better company performance”.

Reach comprises three sets of body and brain training sessions per week delivered via an online digital platform over a four-week period. It measures how well participants’ “brain to body connections” are functioning through tests completed before and after the programme.

Victoria Anderson, clinical director at Better Humans Technology, said: “It’s our belief that more companies need to… be more forward-thinking when it comes to the mental and physical health and wellbeing of employees.

“Our Reach programme is an example of how employers can take a proactive approach to help ensure their employees stay fit and healthy.

“If organisations encourage employees to create small, long-term lifestyle changes that go beyond the limit of their job and company, it will ultimately have a huge effect on business performance.”

Donaldson added: “Having a fit, healthy and engaged workforce, both in mind and body, is essential for any company to run at an optimum level.

“We gained invaluable insights from the data report which we will use for future strategic planning.”