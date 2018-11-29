Business leaders embrace digital technologies, study finds

The majority of business leaders recognise the importance of embracing digital progress to grow their company, according to a new report.

The “Digital, Ready?” study from telecommunications giant Vodafone revealed that 84 per cent of bosses feel confident in their ability to grow their business, yet 62 per cent admitted that their organisation will not survive if it fails to capitalise on digital transformation.

It found that a fifth have already successfully implemented digital transformation projects, while 58 per cent believe they are currently making good progress in advancing their technology.

More than half of organisations said that they are planning to spend more than £100,000 on digital transformation in the next two years, investing in technologies including real-time data analytics, unified communications, the internet of things and big data.

Vodafone surveyed 2,000 business leaders from across the UK, including more around 140 in Scotland.

Athena Ainsworth, head of regional business at Vodafone UK said: “It’s an exciting time for organisations in Scotland as they set out on their digital transformation journey.

“The smallest digital steps can have a real impact on the growth and success of an organisation. Implementing the right new technology is helping businesses become smarter, more creative and more efficient.”