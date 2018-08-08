Business flows in for social media agency Hydrogen

Hydrogen, the Glasgow-based specialist social media agency, has tripled its turnover year-on-year, as well as the size of its team.

The firm started as a three-person business sat around a kitchen table in Hamilton just two years ago. In the past 12 months, it has gained clients including sandwich brand Subway, relocated office, expanded its team to nine members and tripled its takings.

Mike Scott, managing director and co-owner, said: “With the madness of year one behind us, I had initially aimed for slow, steady growth in year two to allow us to build all of the correct processes and procedures into the underlying business. What we weren’t planning on was the influx in requests that we were about to receive. It’s given us massive confidence in the model we operate and the offering we provide.

“In the past 12 months we’ve worked with 14 brand new clients, including Subway, Finnieston Distillery Company, Crimestoppers and Worldwide Cancer Research.”

As well as its new clients, Hydrogen’s roster includes Hachette Partworks (incorporating magazines for Marvel, Doctor Who and crafts) as well as Perth-based energy giant SSE.

Moving into a third year of operations, Scott is mapping out further growth, including a move to a larger office, an increase in staff numbers and expanding the client roster.