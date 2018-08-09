BT dials up 192 Scots positions

Telecoms group BT is creating more than 1,000 customer service jobs with almost 200 of them in Scotland.

The adviser roles will be created across the company’s consumer division in the UK and Ireland to fulfil its promise to provide the “best and most personal support” for customers.

The 192 permanent positions in Scotland are split across 122 in Dundee, 50 in Glasgow and 20 in Aberdeen.

Building on the 1,100 jobs created across the UK in the last year, the BT Consumer division said it will no longer use contract roles.

Earlier this year BT said it was cutting thousands of managerial and administrative jobs as part of a plan to save £1.5 billion in costs while also ramping up investment in fibre broadband.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer business, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences.

“These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”

The firm said that all customer advisors currently on contract roles at BT Consumer’s sites across the UK will be offered these new roles.

Last month, BT unveiled better-than-expected sales figures but admitted that its pension deficit had been underestimated to the tune of £500 million. For the quarter ended 30 June, revenues came in at £5.72 billion.