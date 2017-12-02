BT awarded top marks for apprenticeship scheme

Telecoms giant BT Group says it has become the first employer in Scotland to be awarded top marks in a review of its Modern Apprenticeship scheme by HM Inspectors.

The company, which has 7,400 staff north of the border, said it received “Excellent” gradings in all five areas assessed during the review by Education Scotland. “Previously, the highest rating ever achieved in Scotland was four Excellent grades and one Very Good,” a BT spokesman said.

It employs more than 320 apprentices in Scotland, with 185 working in Openreach and the rest in the other lines of business, including 44 in BT Business and Public Sector and 29 in EE.

The group added that the review encouraged it to take on more female apprentices. BT Scotland director Brendan Dick said: “We’ll be looking at what more can be done to encourage women into careers in IT and communications.”