Brightsolid chief executive leaves business after six months

The chief executive of cloud computing specialist Brightsolid has left the business after six months in the role.

The appointment of Elaine Van Der Berg was announced late last year, with a start date of January.

However, the Dundee-based cloud and application hosting firm has confirmed her departure. Chairman Ellis Watson said: “It is with regret that I can confirm Elaine Van Der Berg has left her position as CEO of Brightsolid.

“In just six months, Elaine has made significant progress in building our business plan to allow us to optimise and diversify the Brightsolid business, ensuring we remain a centre of excellence for cloud services in Scotland, providing the best possible services to our clients.

“Until we recruit a new CEO, the business is in the experienced and capable hands of our senior management team.

“We’d like to thank Elaine for her passion, vision and energy, and wish her well in her next venture.”

Van Der Berg was previously managing director of Edinburgh-based G2G3, part of outsourcing specialist Capita and focused on training and communications. Prior to that she held director roles at telecoms group Optus in Australia and IT giant Dell in Singapore and the UK.

Brightsolid said earlier this month that it has been selected to provide services to the UK government as an approved GCloud 10 supplier.