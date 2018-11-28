Boundary agrees deals to develop smart home alarm

Home security tech business Boundary has inked contracts to bring to life its smart alarm system with experts whose previous clients include Ericsson and Flymo.

Boundary has agreed a deal with fellow Edinburgh-based firm i4 Product Design, a consultancy that has created products for lawn mower maker Flymo, to carry out industrial and engineering design work for the alarm.

It is also teaming up with Glasgow-based product developer Invent, Design, Build (IDB) to develop its system architecture and regulatory compliance. IDB founder Derek Liddle’s former clients include telecoms giant Ericsson.

Robin Knox, co-founder of Boundary, who previously jointly set up payments firm IntelligentPos, said: “We are enjoying working with both i4 and IDB as we continue to refine and develop our smart home alarm. Both firms have strong track records in achieving fantastic results and are exactly the safe hands on the tiller that Boundary needs.

“We are passionate about supporting the local start-up scene and tech community here in Scotland, so we are sticking to our ethos of using home-grown talent wherever possible.

“Both companies are well versed in the application of IoT [internet of things] in products and we believe that the continued rise of connected devices means that the time is right for Boundary’s connected ‘security as a service’ offering.”