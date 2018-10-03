Bookster’s new client numbers rise 100%

Have your say

An Edinburgh-based technology firm has reported a 100 per cent rise in new clients as it celebrates is tenth anniversary year.

Holiday letting software company Bookster doubled the number of new clients using its platform during the past year, as it marks its tenth birthday in the holiday rental industry.

The business provides property management software for holiday home owners, which includes an option to connect with online booking channels, such as Airbnb and Expedia.

Bookster partners with fellow software company Rentals United and, in 2017, the Scottish business launched its “premier connectivity partnership” with holiday reservation giant, Booking.com.

The past year has seen the firm attract new clients locally, as well as from the US and continental Europe.

Bookster was founded in 2008, under trading name Tribalogic, by entrepreneurs Craig Douglas, Colin Guthrie, Robin Morris and Thomas Fothringham, who met at Edinburgh University several years earlier.

Managing director Morris said “I’m delighted to be celebrating our tenth anniversary with such strong growth, thanks to the hard work of the Edinburgh team.

“We’re looking forward to the next ten years, and are already working hard on how we will support our clients in the challenges ahead.”

Bookster currently employs 11 staff members in the Scottish capital, including new recruit Kelly Odor, who was recently appointed as marketing director.