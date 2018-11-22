Body camera firm Edesix rolls out devices in Asda stores

An Edinburgh firm that specialises in body-worn cameras used by police, traffic wardens and other frontline staff is teaming up with supermarket giant Asda to enhance in-store security.

Following a successful trial, which began in 2016, there are now more that 900 Edesix “VideoBadges” being utilised in more than 250 sites nationwide, with further growth expected in the near future.

Edesix collaborated with CBES, Asda’s preferred security installer, to roll out a tailored wearable CCTV deployment system.

Richie McBride, managing director of Edesix, said: “Members of the public are far less aggressive to staff members if they know they are being filmed.”