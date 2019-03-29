Bellshill’s NVT Group hails record results

NVT Group, the Bellshill-based information and communications technology provider, has hailed the best results in its 30-year history.

Annual turnover rose by nearly 60 per cent from £6.5 million in 2017 to some £10.3m last year. Net profit before tax lifted 70 per cent from £315,616 to £534,162 during the period.

The firm said it had built its success on the back of securing key contracts to provide IT and communications systems at major events, including Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games, the first European Games hosted in Baku and most recently the European Championships in Glasgow.

Unveiling the record year for the business, managing director Hamish Fraser said: “Our initial profits were much higher. However, we had set aside significant funds to invest in people and further technology innovation.

“Our team’s outstanding efforts led to an increased uptake of two bespoke high-tech products and one niche market place.

“Firstly Viia, which is both an on and off premise private cloud platform; founded on the same principles, scale and economies implemented by the world’s largest cloud providers but delivered locally with full support from us.

“Secondly Concepta Security Services, which provides a defence against cyber-attacks of the kind that affected nearly half of all businesses in the UK last year.”

He added: “NVT are the only UK technology business to provide infrastructure and integration services to two large scale multi-sport events.”