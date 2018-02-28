Administrate zooms in on record year for trading

Edinburgh-based technology outfit Administrate has flagged a record year and unveiled a new key contract win.

The training management platform is teaming up with global video conferencing specialist Zoom Video Communications to provide virtual instructor-led training capability to its customers.

Administrate, which is headquartered at the capital’s CodeBase facility, sells its software to large organisations to help them train customers, partners and employees. During the past year, the firm has “significantly” grown its customer base with corporates including Informa, Saudi Ground Services and GTG Training, a division of car dealership giant Arnold Clark.

John Peebles, chief executive of Administrate, which employs about 65 people, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our integration with Zoom. We use Zoom daily to communicate and it’s been a critical factor to the success we’ve had scaling our team globally.”