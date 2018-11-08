Accenture claims UK first with Edinburgh hub

Accenture has taken the wraps off a new security hub in Edinburgh, aimed at protecting clients against application vulnerabilities and cyber threats.

The facility has been designed to be an “industry-leading application security co-innovation, experimental and development lab”, the firm said.

In partnership with a number of businesses including Deep Secure, Thales and Micro Focus as well as enterprise software providers such as SAP and Oracle, the new hub will be used to develop technology that addresses “the challenges being faced by clients globally”.

Marshal Luusa, Accenture’s application security lead, said: “The launch of the application security hub is a significant step in the fight against application threats and cyber-crime.

“A UK first, the hub will see Edinburgh at the forefront of threat modelling, working alongside leading businesses in the field of security to identify, communicate, and understand threats and mitigations whilst developing cost effective solutions.

“The hub will also benefit from alliances with Scotland’s outstanding academic sector. The Scottish team will work alongside the academic sector to foster and support the next generation of security experts.”