Aberdeenshire tech chief joins Sir Tim Berners-Lee as IT Nation speaker

A Scottish tech boss will join Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the world wide web, in addressing a global gathering of IT industry experts in the US next month.

Austen Clark, managing director of Aberdeenshire-based IT services company Clark Integrated Technologies, will speak as an authority on EU data protection law at IT Nation 2018.

The conference, in Orlando, Florida, provides an international platform for technology thought leaders to address industry leaders and professionals.

Clark will offer a UK perspective on General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Europe-wide legislation which came into force in May. The regulation was designed to strengthen data protection law across EU member states.

A regular media commentator and speaker at conferences, Clark has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, with a detailed knowledge of issues surrounding cyber security and data protection.

Berners-Lee, the engineer and computer scientist credited with creating the world wide web, will also attend the event as a key note speaker.

Clark said: “Clark IT has worked closely with many businesses, developing security policies to comply with this new EU regulation.

“We are in the realms of this data protection law and I will give the UK perspective, sharing experiences and shedding a light on what GDPR means for organisations.

“Data protection has been spoken about since the birth of the web, but as the digital economy comes of age there’s a growing realisation that personal data has become more important than ever, not only for organisations, but for individuals – playing fast and loose with people’s data is no longer acceptable.”