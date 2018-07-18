Aberdeen to get CodeBase hub

Have your say

A dedicated hub for digital and entrepreneurship activity is coming to Aberdeen.

Economic development body Opportunity North East announced it is developing the ONE Digital and Entrepreneurship (ONE D&E) Hub in partnership with digital technology incubator CodeBase and Robert Gordon University.

The university’s Schoolhill building will undergo a £1.5 million refurbishment to provide the base for the recently formed partnership between ONE and CodeBase.

It will also house the university’s entrepreneurship accelerator programme, announced in May, to fund and support teams of students, staff and alumni in creating new businesses.

The hub will combine hot desking, co-working and office space for early stage digital companies with flexible accommodation for growing and established businesses in the same sector.

Steven Drost, chief strategy officer at CodeBase, said: “CodeBase is proud and excited to come to Aberdeen.

“Having a strong partner in ONE means that we can get straight to work helping start-ups grow and we will also be there for established businesses who understand that they can use start-up smarts for managing digital transformation and innovation.”

Sir Ian Wood, chair of ONE D&E, said building a strong digital capacity and capability in north-east Scotland was central to building long-term regional economic growth.

He said: “ONE D&E is investing in activity and a dedicated space to support digital cluster growth in the region.

“The development of the D&E Hub in Aberdeen city centre will provide a focal point for digital tech business incubation and growth and wider entrepreneurship activity.”

Refurbishment work will begin this autumn and the hub is expected to open in spring next year.