AAB charges up tech offering on back of capital push

Accountancy and business advisory firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has expanded its technology advisory service on the back of growth in its Edinburgh office.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm, which launched its capital operation earlier this year, has also unveiled the appointment of Kenny Fraser as strategic advisor in the technology sector.

He is said to bring significant consulting, transactional and board experience to AAB having previously been a partner at Big Four practice PwC and for the last five years he has been a prominent adviser to technology companies based across the UK.

Kevin Meaney, entrepreneurial tax partner and head of Edinburgh office, said: “The reality of the modern world is one of constant change and across the firm we have seen a significant number of client wins in the technology sector.

“Kenny’s appointment as strategic advisor in this space adds a new dimension to our existing capabilities.

“The technology sector has become a real focus for us as a firm, most noticeably in the Edinburgh market where there is a real vibrancy.”