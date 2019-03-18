TC BioPharm targets manufacturing with Maxim Park extension

Life sciences firm TC BioPharm (TCB), which develops therapies for various types of cancer, has extended its space at Maxim Park to accommodate its rapid expansion, facilitating manufacturing.

The immunotherapy ­company has grown its footprint at the park, which is part of Eurocentral, by 10,000 square feet on a ten-year lease.

TCB, which has further offices in Edinburgh and in Kawasaki, Japan, took a 5,000 sq ft space at Maxim in 2014.

The extension comes as the firm sends more products into clinical trials with its international partners and will enable it to facilitate the manufacture of GMP lentivirus – a key starting material for creating its CAR-T cancer therapies, which use the body’s immune system to kill cancerous cells.

The firm claims this will help to alleviate the bottleneck that the industry is currently ­facing in bringing new candidates to clinic.

Founder and chief operating officer Angela Scott said: “We’ve made significant investment in expansion and we now have offices, development laboratories and a ­manufacturing base here. We’re in the ideal location, not just for transport and travel links, but also for recruiting a skilled workforce.”

CBRE and Knight Frank acted for Maxim Park in the transaction, while Addleshaw Goddard advised TCB.

The business park is also home to fellow biotech Lamellar Biomedical.