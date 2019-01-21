SuperTuffMenus eyes US market as range grows

A boutique print company which creates long lasting, washable menus has expanded its product offering as it looks to enlarge its client base.

SuperTuffMenus, based in Port Glasgow, creates durable, waterproof menus suitable for glasswasher cleaning which it claims can save restaurants up to 70 per cent in printing costs due to their longer lasting, reusable nature.

The firm is now adding coasters, placemats, reserved cards and other products to its range as it focuses on broadening its customer base after experiencing interest from companies in Europe and North America.

Using specialist machinery and materials, the company now supplies around 100 restaurants, cafés and bars across the UK, including fellow Glasgow firms Oro, Viva and Red Onion, as well as Yard and Coop which has a presence in several cities.

Founder Philip Wilson launched the business after experiencing dirty, ripped and stained menus when he ate out. This inspired him to develop a waterproof style of menu that can be washed in warm soapy water or in the glasswasher.

Wilson said the product has a global appeal, as it helps to reduce paper waste, decrease a restaurant’s carbon footprint and save owners a significant sum in menu costs, time and effort.

He said: “We’re supplying venues across the country and we’ve had interest from the US and Spain.

“A restaurant owner with 100 covers might use 500 laminated card menus every couple of months, but if they came to us we would recommend buying 60 to 70 of our products that could last over a year.

“The cost per menu may be higher initially due to the quality, but overall they would be saving a substantial fee.

“We believe we can be a global product as we can create a menu for any venue in any country across the world.

“While we want to particularly target those restaurants and bars that are independently owned, we’ve also had strong interest from large chains, which would be a major coup for us.

“Our aim for 2019 is to expand our client base and continue to educate people as to why our SuperTuffMenus are a great product as well as how we can help your business save money.”