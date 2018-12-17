Strathclyde awards IP attorney with accolade for enterprise support

Intellectual property (IP) specialist Donald Lawrie has been awarded the accolade of “newcomer of the year” by the University of Strathclyde’s enterprise programme.

Lawrie, founder of the patent and trade mark firm Lawrie IP, became a member of the Strathclyde Entrepreneurial Network (SEN) enterprise partners programme in 2017, and has since volunteered more than 35 hours to support innovation at the university.

SEN helps Strathclyde students, staff and alumni in launching new business ventures, commercialising research and developing entrepreneurial skills.

Since 2005, it has supported the formation of 225 start-ups and 60 spin-outs, such as Swipii, Cascade Technologies and Present Pal.

Lawrie said: “It’s fantastic to see the endless enthusiasm and drive from entrepreneurs who are committed to making their businesses succeed, even in unpredictable economic and political climates.

“Having been in their shoes, I know how valuable and important it is to have support networks to help businesses grow in the right way. Industries are becoming more competitive and crowded, and entrepreneurs are having to work harder to make a lasting impact.”

Tracy Moore, start-up coordinator at the University of Strathclyde and manager of the enterprise partners programme, said: “Donald has become an integral part of the enterprise partners programme and has proven to be an invaluable resource to not only our entrepreneurs, but the wider SEN Team as well.

“His expertise has supported new ventures in a variety of ways, whether that’s delivering a workshop at one of our events or meeting with clients one-to-one. He is a great example of the strong entrepreneurial community we are cultivating here at Strathclyde.”