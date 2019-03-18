Stewart Milne unveils leadership additions

Stewart Milne Group has unveiled two key additions to its board as it pushes forward with its five-year growth plan.

The Aberdeen-headquartered housebuilder and timberframe manufacturer has appointed Clive Fenton and Martyn Everett as non-executive directors, following the retirement of Tim Redburn and Hugh Mackay.

Fenton is a former chief executive of retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone, and spent many years as a main board director of Barratt, while Everett has been chairman of engineer Redhall Group since 2014. He has held executive and non-executive directorships in the housebuilding, retail and media sectors.

Stuart MacGregor, recently appointed chief executive of the group, which has an annual turnover of £280 million, said: “Clive and Martyn’s combined business experience will be a welcome addition as we meet our five-year targets and set fresh objectives for our next five-year plan.”