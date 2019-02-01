Stewart Milne unveils changes at the top

Housebuilder Stewart Milne has announced a change at the top as its chief executive prepares to step down after 30 years with the group.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm unveiled that Glenn Allison, who has been with the firm for three decades, is due to retire in March.

He will be succeeded by chief operating officer Stuart MacGregor, who has worked closely with the CEO during the past two years.

MacGregor, who joined the business as group finance director in 2015, has more than 25 years of experience in business and finance leadership roles, including a 15-year spell with international brewer Heineken.

The leadership change comes as the housebuilder and timber systems manufacturer, which has an annual turnover of £280m, targets further growth after recently reporting a return to profit.

Chairman Stewart Milne said: “We’ve turned a corner following several difficult years which have seen us balance our investment in growing our geographical footprint in central Scotland and North-west England and our timber systems business against a decline in North-east Scotland, historically our largest market.

“This is down to the hard work of everyone in the group but especially the senior management team, led by Glenn.

“With Stuart, working alongside the managing directors of the homes and timber systems businesses, we’ve got a talented and experienced senior executive team, with both the ambition and capabilities to drive further growth.”