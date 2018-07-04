Steady sales at Inver House Distillers

Scotch whisky firm Inver House Distillers has cheered steady sales for the year as continues to focus on global brand growth.

The Airdrie-based company, which is a subsidiary of global drinks business International Beverage Holdings, said turnover of £62.7 million for the year to September 2017 was at a similar level to the prior period on a pro-rata basis.

Gross profit margins were slightly down on the prior period at 36.6 per cent, core brands making up a larger percentage of the sales.

The firm pointed to a “solid performance” in core markets for single malt whisky brands Old Pulteney, Speyburn, anCnoc and Balblair, plus the premium blended Hankey Bannister.

A long-term investment plan behind the company’s “super premium Scottish gin”, Caorunn, delivered a particularly strong performance in the results, with sales value growing by 34 per cent in 2017.

The firm said that it also continued to invest in its distilleries, most notably a £3m green initiative at Balmenach Distillery, the home of Caorunn Gin, to install a new anaerobic digestion system.

Martin Leonard, Inver House Distillers’ managing director, said: “These results are as we expected and show that the business is in a strong position and delivering on our long-term strategy to build on our highly successful brands in global markets.

“We are also committed to investment programmes at our distilleries, to ensure they are in good shape to deliver increased demand for stock in the future, where possible using the latest green technology and processes to protect the environment surrounding each site.”