Stamp of approval for Helensburgh training firm

A Helensburgh-based company that runs courses and seminars focused on investment in property has become the first provider of wealth education training in the UK to gain key industry certification.

Touchstone Education has been recognised by industry watchdog the CPD Certification Service for the effectiveness and integrity of its training.

The move means that it is the only company of its kind that can issue CPD accreditation certificates to people who successfully undergo its free and paid for training courses.

Established in 1996, the CPD Certification Service works with industry and education to ensure that academic and practical qualifications do not become out-dated or obsolete.

Paul Smith, chief executive of Touchstone Education, said: “In the modern, digital world and in our fluid and dynamic economy we have to be constantly learning and upskilling to keep ahead of the competition. Continuing professional development is an essential part of all our lives, whether we like it or not.

“We are passionate about assisting fellow professionals build their wealth but to do so means always being aware of new skills, regulations and business opportunities.”

The firm, which was founded by Paul and his wife Aniko in 2004, promises “freedom through knowledge” with a series of training courses, masterclasses and other learning materials.

All the course materials are created in-house and owned by the company. As well as trading in the UK, there are plans to introduce Touchstone courses in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

Managing director Abi Hookway said: “This certification allows us to offer wealth education industry professionals all of the CPD accreditation under one roof.”