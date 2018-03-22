Staffing business SThree to generate hundreds of jobs with Glasgow move

International recruitment business SThree is opening a “centre of excellence” in ­Glasgow in a move that is expected to generate more than 300 jobs for the city.

The firm, which provides specialist staffing services for STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – industries, is poised to create 200 posts this year and 314 in total over the next three years.

It said investing in the city would give it access to a “highly skilled workforce” and an “excellent business infrastructure”.

SThree places skilled professionals into high-profile, technical projects around the globe, working with international companies as well as smaller businesses looking for specialist talent. It operates across 40 offices globally.

Recruitment for IT, finance and HR posts for the Glasgow operation is now underway with the company hoping to have 200 people in place at its new city centre office by the end of the year.

The investment is being backed by £2 million of regional selective assistance funding from Scottish Enterprise.

Alex Smith, SThree’s chief financial officer, said: “Investing in Glasgow gives us access to a highly-skilled workforce and an excellent business infrastructure.

“The STEM markets in which we operate are growing rapidly and this new centre in Glasgow will strengthen our operational capability and support expanding teams across our main markets.

“Our new centre of excellence will bring together our UK support services and underpin our future business needs in the most efficient way.

“With this move we also look forward to extending to Glasgow the actions of the SThree Foundation, which helps youth from underprivileged and diverse backgrounds get into the Stem industries.”

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “This facility will be a major jobs boost for Glasgow, with 200 new posts this year and 314 in total over the next three years. And it will support our ambition for Scotland to be a Stem nation with our economy at the forefront of the technological frontier.

“The £2m funding from Scottish Enterprise also gives them access to the excellent business support network here in Scotland. Our communities will benefit from the work of the innovative SThree Foundation which supports young people from underprivileged and diverse backgrounds to transition successfully into Stem higher education, jobs and apprenticeships.”

SThree reported revenues of £1.1 billion in 2017, up 9 per cent from the previous year.