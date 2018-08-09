Springfield gains consent for 115 Moray homes

Springfield Properties, the Scottish housebuilder that floated on the stock market last autumn, has been given the green light to build more than 100 homes in Nairn.

The fast-growing firm said Highland councillors had approved the firm’s proposals following a visit to the site at Kingsteps.

Of the 115 properties in the pipeline, 29 affordable homes will be built for Highland Council to help address an affordable housing shortage in the area. This will include a range of apartments, semi-detached homes, detached properties and bungalows.

Springfield chief executive Innes Smith said: “Now planning consent has been granted, we are in a position to build 115 more new homes, including 29 affordable homes, in Nairn. Our homes have sold remarkably well here over the last five years.

“This new development provides continuity of employment for over 50 people including apprentices and supports 150 further jobs and local trades. We are confident the Kingsteps, Nairn development will complement and benefit, Nairn and its residents.”

The firm said that the main development would comprise a mix of “energy efficient” homes including bungalows, two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Just last month, Springfield secured some 400 acres of land in West Lothian to develop almost 2,000 new homes.

The vast site, which has a development value in excess of £400 million, is located on the south west border of Livingston – the largest town in West Lothian and the seventh largest settlement in Scotland.

The area has undergone rapid development with one of the fastest growing populations in the country, Springfield noted. That has led to “significant” demand for residential property, with the local council committed to building 3,000 new homes by 2022.

The Springfield proposal is for a 1,900-home site. The firm said it was now working on a masterplan and expects to submit a detailed planning application for phase one of about 600 ­private and affordable homes by ­early 2019.

The area is zoned for 1,900 homes as well as commercial units and a primary school.

Chairman Sandy Adam said: “We have a proven track record in delivering long-term projects like this one and by applying the expertise that we have gained through the development of our villages, we can accelerate the ­development of this site. We would expect to be able to begin selling homes around three years from now.”