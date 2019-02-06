Specialist in commercial property to manage Edinburgh site

An Edinburgh-based firm of specialist commercial property managers has secured the appointment to provide property management services to a prestigious address in the city.

Cowiesburn will be responsible for the day-to-day interaction with existing tenants of The Charlotte Square Collection and its portfolio of 21 Grade A-listed townhouse office buildings, and will play a key role in maintaining the square’s reputation as Edinburgh’s “most prestigious” business address.

Since the formation of The Charlotte Square Collection in 2010, it has revamped the properties it owns, resulting in more than 25 businesses relocating there including private banks, boutique asset managers and family offices. Future redevelopment projects are planned for an additional six townhouses.

The appointment follows major expansion by Cowiesburn over the last year. Founder Donald Simpson said: “We are excited to be part of the team working on the Charlotte Square Collection as the next stage of works take place.”