Sparkling result for Ayrshire glazing firm

An Ayr-based business has landed a key contract with South Ayrshire Council after winning out over national competition.

Radbury Double Glazing will now help to deliver improvements to hundreds of residential council properties until at least 2020.

The firm, which was established in 2010, has been awarded the £840,000, two-year contract, with the option to extend it for an additional two years. It won a national competitive tender against three other companies.

The news comes at a time when efforts are being made to make it easier for smaller companies to secure key public sector contracts.

South Ayrshire Council said it was working with local businesses to help them understand the procurement process and highlight the additional help available from the independent supplier development programme.

Lesley Leggat, the managing director of Radbury Double Glazing, said: “We’re proud to have been awarded this significant contract, which allows us to plan for the future and grow as a company.

“While making the case to bid for public sector work can seem daunting, once you understand the process and can demonstrate a solid business case then anything is possible.

“We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with South Ayrshire Council as we start work on this exciting new contract which could lead to new jobs in the company, while acting as a spring board to long term success.”

Councillor Brian McGinley said: “We’re committed to making the most of the South Ayrshire economy and we actively support our businesses to secure economic opportunities.

“This latest contract will see Radbury Double Glazing leave a lasting legacy, with the work part of a significant period of refurbishment that will benefit families,” he added.