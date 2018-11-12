Sparkling result as window firm Blairs outlines investment

A Greenock-based windows manufacturer has outlined a seven-figure investment drive that is likely to lead to the creation of about 20 jobs.

Blairs Windows is to introduce a new PVCu window production line at its Inverclyde facility which is set to improve the firm’s competitiveness and supplement the existing range of timber windows and doors.

The £1 million investment marks the latest step in the transformation of the brand, which was founded in 1913 and rescued by businessmen Sandy and James Easdale in 2011.

In the coming months, the factory will be transformed to make way for the introduction of specialised, state-of-the-art, automated machinery and systems. The new jobs and production expansion will enable the business to meet the anticipated demand for its growing product range.

The additional employees will take Blairs’ headcount to more than 80.

Managing director Alex Gray said: “This investment demonstrates that we are highly committed to making Blairs Windows the most competitive, sustainable and innovative window and door manufacturer in Scotland.

“It is an historic brand whose name is renowned for quality and it’s important that we keep evolving to ensure we are providing the very best service to our customers. This is a real sign of confidence in our product, our suppliers and most importantly, our employees.”

The firm’s wooden frame window business is said to have gone “from strength to strength”, including contract wins for Victorian buildings in the Olympic Park in London and high-profile tenders including windows for the Black Watch museum at Balhousie Castle in Perth, the Anchor Line building in Glasgow’s St Vincent Street, Dunlop House in East Ayrshire and the legislative building in Ontario, Canada.

The latest development follows the formation of the Saveheat Group in 2017 which includes Blairs Windows, Blairs Aluminium, Merlin Network and Saveheat Glass. The group has generated a turnover in excess of £16m, and the new investment could see that figure rise to £20m in the next two years.

Sandy Easdale said: “We’ve been delighted with the progress Blairs has made over these past seven years. We have real faith in the Blairs workforce and this investment will allow further development in the company and the markets we can cultivate.

“As we said around the time of our recent property purchases, we are intent on investing heavily in our businesses.”