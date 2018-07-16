Sparkling numbers for Scots window company

Cumbernauld-based CMS Window Systems has hailed a record year with profits up by more than a third.

The firm, which employs more than 250 people in the design, manufacture and installation of PVC and aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling, has increased underlying earnings by 34.6 per cent to almost £4.1 million.

The hike in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the year to March came on the back of record turnover, which topped £36m. As well as its 15-acre main manufacturing and recycling facility and HQ at Castlecary near Cumbernauld, the firm has a door manufacturing and recycling plant in Kirkcaldy. It has an order book valued at £65m over the next three years.

Chief executive David Ritchie said: “The business has gone from strength to strength, delivering another fantastic set of results for this latest period which show the business meeting all our strategic and financial targets.”