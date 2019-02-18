Spanish property firm targets Edinburgh

A Spanish estate agent has noted a spike in interest from UK buyers looking for a home in the sun – with Edinburgh a potential key target market – despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Alicante-based property firm Medland Spain said it has seen a “significant increase” in activity from British customers during the past year, although a deal has not yet been agreed for when the UK leaves the European Union. The business, which has a portfolio of more than 700 new-build properties in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida regions, is set to hold its first showcase in the Scottish capital with an event at The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel in Edinburgh this Saturday and Sunday.

The agenda will include seminars to “educate potential buyers and ease concerns about buying during Brexit”.

Financial and legal experts from Imont Legal Services, Fluent Finance Abroad and Smart Currency Exchange will also address guests at the event.

Sales consultant Roy Howitt commented: “In the last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in British buyers.

“We sold 24 new-build properties to UK residents, which represents around 12 per cent of our business.

“We believe, that despite fears over the impact of Brexit, the dream of purchasing a Spanish property is well and truly alive.”