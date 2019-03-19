Social enterprise cheers Co-op tie-up to fund clean water project

Craft beer social enterprise Brewgooder is teaming up with Co-op for its first national retail campaign.

Launching tomorrow in 408 stores, the eight-week Co-op Well Dig aims to sell enough Ellon-brewed Brewgooder lager to fund clean water access for two communities in Malawi.

If successful, the Matipa and Waluma villages will receive borehole installations providing consistent, clean water to more than 1,000 villagers.

Brewgooder founder Alan Mahon said: “This campaign is the first of its kind in retail and we’re massively excited to partner with Co-op on it.

“As businesses, we both share the same values and desire to empower people by what we do. But now we’re putting the power in the hands of Co-op shoppers to directly transform the lives of 1,000 people through the power of beer, and I can’t wait to see the results.”

Joseph Walker, Co-op beer buyer, said: “Co-op is committed to alleviating water poverty and we’re proud to be partnering with Brewgooder on this latest campaign, which will transform the lives of so many people.”