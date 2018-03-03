Skyliner development to bring ‘new lease of life’ to Leith

Have your say

Plans have been submitted for a residential and commercial development in Leith in a sign of renewed confidence in Edinburgh’s waterfront area.

Developer S1 Developments plans to bring a “new lease of life” to the Ocean Drive area of Leith. Its latest scheme, dubbed “Skyliner”, is set to feature 237 properties, including 54 affordable homes.

The proposed development would see four separate “landmark” buildings of seven to 13 storeys with panoramic views back to the city and out over the Firth of Forth.

Dan Teague, who runs S1 Developments alongside his brother Shane, said: “We are really excited to bring forward such a uniquely located project.

“The views are breathtaking and the development will be truly special.”

Nick Watson, director at Edinburgh-based Rettie & Co which will be marketing the properties, said demand for the new homes was expected to be “extremely high”.