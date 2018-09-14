Six-figure delivery for packaging firm

A Glenrothes-based firm describing itself as Scotland’s largest packaging supplier is looking to wrap up further growth after a six-figure cash injection including the creation of five jobs.

Pitreavie Group, which has an annual turnover of more than £13 million, has announced an investment of £650,000 to support its ­ongoing growth, including a new IT system.

The cash boost follows a £1m investment in chilled packaging specialist Sorbafreeze, which it acquired in 2015, to buy the latest technology to aid production of the company’s temperature-controlled packaging, and for research in developing the pioneering ice pack technology.

Five new roles, including three regional managers, a financial controller and a ­supply and logistics director, have been created.

A new IT system enabling greater efficiency accessing Pitreavie’s database of products, boosting customer service, and a “comprehensive” group-wide marketing ­strategy will be implemented as part of the investment.

­Gordon Delaney, group ­commercial director at the firm, said: “From just two employees when Pitreavie was founded to almost 100 eight years later, we’ve learned the importance of always investing ahead of sales.

“We have significant future plans and by spending in these areas, we’re preparing for ­continued growth.

“This investment means we’ll have the best people to deliver that customer service, and the tools to help them.” Delaney and Joe Diamond formed the company after giving up their established careers to tackle the world of packaging.

It has won clients including Ingenico, BrewDog and Halliburtons, and says it has grown rapidly through “strong” organic growth combined with an “ambitious” acquisition strategy,

Sorbafreeze, which specialises in keeping products cool during transit, was acquired as part of the takeover of Anderson Packaging, which Pitreavie said gave it a base in the North-east.

It also said last year that the deal lifted it from Fife’s largest packaging company to Scotland’s leading provider of packaging and industrial solutions, while it was eyeing major distribution opportunities in Northern Europe, America and Asia as well as partnerships with key manufacturing facilities in China.

Glasgow-based Snapco, a specialist in strapping, machine stretch wrap, adhesive tapes, abrasives, power tools, polythene products and packaging machinery, was bought last year, providing a base in the West of Scotland.

Pitreavie managing director Joe Diamond said: “We pass on savings and space to our clients, adding value to their business and streamlining the procurement process.”

The business continues to develop environmentally aware products, helping clients reduce the amount of waste and plastic used in packaging, therefore meeting government requirements.

Delaney added: “As a group, across all divisions, we are continually striving to reduce as much waste as possible. Not only is it a key objective for Pitreavie but it’s a top priority for our customers, and where possible zero plastic is being used.”