Senior change at Stewart Milne

Housebuilder Stewart Milne Group today unveiled the appointment of a chief operating officer to bolster its senior management team as it gears up for further growth.

Stuart MacGregor, formerly group finance director, will take up the newly created post following a review of the overall group structure, the Aberdeen-headquartered firm said. In his new role, MacGregor will work closely with chief executive Glenn Allison, with responsibility for managing all aspects of the group’s activities as well as overseeing “ambitious” growth plans.

MacGregor joined Stewart Milne in April 2015 after a 15-year career with brewing giant Heineken where he held a number of senior finance roles in the UK and across Europe.

A recruitment process for a new group finance director is currently underway.

Allison said: “Stuart has made a huge contribution to realising the group’s growth strategy and has played a critical role in delivering innovative funding partnerships with the UK Treasury and Homes England which have helped facilitate this success.

“His proven commercial skills, combined with his extensive financial knowledge and business experience, make him the obvious choice to support me in delivering our growth ambitions.”

The group, which has a timber systems division, has a turnover of about £300 milion.