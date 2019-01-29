Scottish rugby legend Tony Stanger to tackle executives

Executive search firm MG Search has agreed a partnership with Scotland rugby hero turned talent and coaching expert Tony Stanger.

Stanger will support MG Search, which has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen, by bringing his experience in the world of elite sport into the boardroom via his Stanger Pro business.

The former international rugby legend, who was most recently head of talent at the Scottish Institute of Sport, specialises in understanding how to maximise the potential of talent, MG said.

Ken Morrice, founding partner of MG Search, said: “A shared passion of sport and coaching brought us to Tony and we are delighted to have secured such a Scottish legend as a partner for our business.

“Some say that people are born leaders but we think that leadership doesn’t come naturally to everyone, with Tony and Stanger Pro’s support we aim to flip that misconception on its head and help both our clients and our business lead with intent.

“Executive search by its nature is a fast-paced and often fraught environment, with Tony’s level head, years of coaching executives and considered approach we aim to raise both ours and our clients’ levels of performance.”

Stanger said: “What attracted me to MG Search was their willingness to look at things differently to ask – how can we do this better?

“Our partnership is a great opportunity to share learning on what this would take, and I’m really excited about the positive impact this will have on both of our firms’ clients.”