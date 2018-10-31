Scottish legal firms to join forces

Law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) is further expanding in Scotland and consolidating its east coast practice by merging with CCW Business Lawyers.

Financial details are not being disclosed but the deal will see four partners and eight employees from CCW’s Edinburgh and Dunfermline offices join WJM. The tie-up takes effect from 3 December and the combined business will continue to trade as Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie.

Along with recent partner promotions, the merger will take WJM to 31 partners and 60 fee earners.

The firm said the latest deal would add “strength and quality” to its existing offering – in particular in commercial property and corporate – while further strengthening its national footprint.

WJM’s managing partner, Fraser Gillies, said: “We have a very clear vision for WJM as a leading independent Scottish firm.

“From our very first discussion with CCW it was clear we share similar values including an entrepreneurial outlook, a commitment to excellence in all that we do and the view that long-term, deep client relationships are key to a successful and sustainable practice.

“There were also clear synergies in our client bases amongst the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise), owner managed and family business sectors. Both our firms share a substantial heritage combined with a modern outlook on the delivery of legal services. The merger consolidates our existing Edinburgh practice, gives us a presence in Dunfermline, and gives us a fantastic platform for continued growth.”

CCW managing partner John Clarke added: “Merging with WJM is the perfect solution for CCW’s clients, staff and partners.”