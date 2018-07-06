Scottish law firm celebrates record results on 250th birthday

Scottish-headquartered law firm Shepherd & Wedderburn has reported record revenue and profits on the day it celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Results published today show the firm’s revenues rose 6 per cent to £53.5 million in the financial year to 30 April and its profits increased by 10 per cent to £22m over the same period.

The business says its strong financial performance is thanks to investment in client services such as document automation products, as well as a record year for its London office and growing international activity. The firm is currently advising clients in more than 100 jurisdictions.

It also counted advising long-standing client FanDuel on its proposed merger with Paddy Power Betfair among its successes for the past year.

Chief executive Stephen Gibb said: “This has been a busy year for our lawyers and our clients, and we are pleased to report record income and profits.

“Despite uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit negotiations and global macroeconomic trends, our UK and overseas clients have continued to be active.

“As a result, we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead.”

Shepherd & Wedderburn has four UK offices and currently employs more than 450 staff.